Sheets Smith Wealth Management Takes Position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF $PSC

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 495.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares during the period.

Get Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF alerts:

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSC stock opened at $56.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.56. The company has a market capitalization of $840.79 million, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.19. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $58.24.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Profile

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.