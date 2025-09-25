Sheets Smith Wealth Management Takes Position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF $PSC

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 495.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares during the period.
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Price Performance
Shares of PSC stock opened at $56.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.56. The company has a market capitalization of $840.79 million, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.19. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $58.24.
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Profile
The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.
