Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 6,588 Shares of India Internet ETF $INQQ

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of India Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:INQQ – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,588 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in India Internet ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of India Internet ETF by 1,580.2% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 258,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 243,153 shares during the last quarter.

Get India Internet ETF alerts:

India Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA INQQ opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average of $15.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.79 and a beta of 0.99. India Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34.

About India Internet ETF

The India Internet & Ecommerce ETF (INQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the INQQ The India Internet & Ecommerce index. The fund tracks an index of companies centered around the internet and e-commerce technology in India. Securities are selected and weighted by market-cap. INQQ was launched on Apr 6, 2022 and is managed by India.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for India Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:INQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for India Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for India Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.