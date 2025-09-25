Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 1,335 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 107,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.87, for a total value of $14,224,796.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $6,404,334. This represents a 68.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $275,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,520. The trade was a 45.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $134.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.80 and a 200-day moving average of $121.27. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.45. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $86.88 and a one year high of $141.74.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $679.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.03 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.760-3.840 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OLLI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Craig Hallum set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.15.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

