Sheets Smith Wealth Management Reduces Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in US Foods were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in US Foods by 487.2% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 19.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on USFD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on US Foods from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of US Foods in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.27.

US Foods Stock Down 0.6%

USFD opened at $77.18 on Thursday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $57.36 and a twelve month high of $85.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. US Foods had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.43%.The company had revenue of $10.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. US Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.764-3.874 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at US Foods

In other US Foods news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 115,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,206,160. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

