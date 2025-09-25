Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $904,000 Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 40,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACWI opened at $137.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $101.25 and a 12 month high of $138.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.85.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

