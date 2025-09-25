Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $577,000 Holdings in Cadence Bank $CADE

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CADE. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 223.3% during the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 169.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 55.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Bank Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $37.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.91. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $476.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Cadence Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Cadence Bank Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

