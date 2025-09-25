Sheets Smith Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF $VDE

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $127.44 on Thursday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $103.07 and a 52-week high of $137.41. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.21.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

