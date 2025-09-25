Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys 886 Shares of AdvanSix $ASIX

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned about 0.06% of AdvanSix worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASIX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 0.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,407,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,367 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,981,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,871,000 after buying an additional 29,963 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 823,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,657,000 after buying an additional 83,678 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 712,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,137,000 after acquiring an additional 38,546 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in AdvanSix by 23.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 601,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after acquiring an additional 113,147 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

AdvanSix Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:ASIX opened at $19.59 on Thursday. AdvanSix has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $525.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average of $22.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.54%.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

