Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF $FNDA Shares Sold by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC reduced its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,232 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF worth $5,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 4,979.2% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 250.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Stock Down 0.9%

FNDA stock opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average of $28.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a 52 week low of $23.49 and a 52 week high of $32.71.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

