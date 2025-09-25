Sabre Corporation $SABR Shares Purchased by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 243,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre Stock Down 1.6%

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $714.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.52. Sabre Corporation has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $4.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $687.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.16 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabre Corporation will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SABR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sabre from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Sabre in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Sabre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.40 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sabre

Sabre Profile

(Free Report)

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.