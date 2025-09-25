Ruffer LLP Sells 23,228 Shares of Skeena Resources Limited $SKE

Ruffer LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,511,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,228 shares during the quarter. Skeena Resources accounts for about 1.1% of Ruffer LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Skeena Resources were worth $24,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Skeena Resources by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Skeena Resources by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 275,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skeena Resources by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 68,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skeena Resources by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 22,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Skeena Resources by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 54,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. 45.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Skeena Resources Stock Down 4.1%

Skeena Resources stock opened at $17.83 on Thursday. Skeena Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $19.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average is $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skeena Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.