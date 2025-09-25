Riverbridge Partners LLC Trims Position in The Trade Desk $TTD

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Trade Desk worth $24,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,029,000. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 53,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 417,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,853,000 after acquiring an additional 48,770 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 23,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 13,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $845,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Arete Research upgraded Trade Desk to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

Trade Desk Trading Up 0.0%

Trade Desk stock opened at $46.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.17. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $141.53. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $694.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $4,676,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 218,246 shares in the company, valued at $19,899,670.28. This represents a 19.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $67,624.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,687. The trade was a 21.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.