Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 39,887 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. $SSD

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,692 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,887 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $43,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 39.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1,070.0% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 171.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $176.67 on Thursday. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.35 and a 12-month high of $197.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.08. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 14.53%.The firm had revenue of $631.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 14.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.13, for a total value of $196,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,775.30. The trade was a 11.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Gilstrap sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.27, for a total value of $445,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,436.38. This represents a 24.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simpson Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.50.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

