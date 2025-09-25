Riverbridge Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 964,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,945 shares during the quarter. Floor & Decor accounts for approximately 1.2% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $73,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FND. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,837,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,085 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,023,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,409 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,366,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,429,000 after purchasing an additional 575,520 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,861,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,173,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,665,000 after purchasing an additional 380,976 shares during the period.

Shares of FND opened at $79.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $124.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.50 and a 200 day moving average of $78.87.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 4.59%.The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-2.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FND. Wolfe Research began coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

