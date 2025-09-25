Riverbridge Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Repligen Corporation $RGEN

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 54,023 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 0.66% of Repligen worth $45,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Repligen by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $962,711,000 after purchasing an additional 430,039 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Repligen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,536,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Repligen by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 323,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,128,000 after purchasing an additional 169,397 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 17,721.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 121,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,510,000 after purchasing an additional 121,212 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Repligen by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,191,000 after purchasing an additional 101,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Repligen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Repligen from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.75.

Repligen Stock Performance

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $124.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -498.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 8.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.03. Repligen Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $102.96 and a fifty-two week high of $182.52.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $182.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.62 million. Repligen had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Repligen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.720 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Corporation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.13 per share, with a total value of $201,834.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $201,834. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.