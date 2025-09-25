Riverbridge Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,941 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $21,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 147.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.5% in the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 649,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,550,000 after acquiring an additional 82,414 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 82.7% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 928.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David B. Foss sold 5,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.28, for a total transaction of $966,878.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 139,265 shares in the company, valued at $23,296,249.20. This represents a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $151.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.02. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $149.38 and a one year high of $196.00.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.25. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $615.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 37.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. DA Davidson set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Jack Henry & Associates

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.