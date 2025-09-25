Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $108.78 Million Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 470,081 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 36,765 shares during the period. Paycom Software accounts for 1.8% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $108,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Paycom Software by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

PAYC opened at $217.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.81. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.03 and a 1 year high of $267.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.63.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $483.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.00 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 21.22%.Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 20.30%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYC. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Paycom Software from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Paycom Software to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.42.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.27, for a total value of $334,905.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,482.91. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

