Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. $RA

Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,498,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 675.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 23,830 shares during the period. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 460,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after buying an additional 44,800 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE RA opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $13.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a $0.118 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently -1,281.82%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

