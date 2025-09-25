Retirement Guys Formula LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

Retirement Guys Formula LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,716,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,620,000 after buying an additional 258,515 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 20,186.0% in the 2nd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 152,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,710,000 after purchasing an additional 151,395 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 359,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,147,000 after purchasing an additional 115,183 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 805,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,910,000 after purchasing an additional 90,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $24,178,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $399.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $262.65 and a 52-week high of $405.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.89.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

