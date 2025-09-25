Retirement Guys Formula LLC Acquires 2,186 Shares of General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in General Mills by 69.2% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on General Mills from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Zacks Research raised shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 66,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,313.72. The trade was a 5.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $51.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.58. The firm has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of -0.02. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $74.98.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 15.24%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.