Retireful LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF $VFMV

Retireful LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,583,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,937,000 after acquiring an additional 32,438 shares in the last quarter. Independence Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 283.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 12,874 shares in the last quarter.

VFMV opened at $130.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.65 and a 200-day moving average of $126.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.05 million, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $112.97 and a 12-month high of $129.53.

The Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (VFMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation with lower volatility relative to the broad U.S. equity market. VFMV was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

