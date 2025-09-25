Retireful LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Ubiquiti Inc. $UI

Retireful LLC lessened its position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Retireful LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 232,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,521,000 after buying an additional 132,816 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter valued at $34,013,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter worth $18,897,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 76.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 108,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,785,000 after purchasing an additional 47,109 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 37,116.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,697,000 after purchasing an additional 40,828 shares during the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

Shares of UI opened at $638.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $507.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.69. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.39 and a 52-week high of $657.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24 and a beta of 1.42.

Ubiquiti Increases Dividend

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $1.31. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 166.22%. The firm had revenue of $759.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BWS Financial raised their target price on Ubiquiti from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group set a $600.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $247.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UI

Ubiquiti Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.