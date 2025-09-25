Retireful LLC Buys Shares of 2,134 Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Retireful LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,134 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 34,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 14,010 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Westbourne Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 21,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 13,657 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price objective on Dell Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.67.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL stock opened at $132.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.76. The stock has a market cap of $88.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.01. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $147.66.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.21% and a net margin of 4.73%.The company had revenue of $29.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.88%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director William D. Green sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $7,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 45,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The trade was a 52.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $112,183,364.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,191,981 shares of company stock valued at $418,740,215 over the last three months. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

