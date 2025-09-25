Regatta Capital Group LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV

Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. South Plains Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $121.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.96. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $106.00 and a 12-month high of $124.03.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

