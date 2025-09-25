Regatta Capital Group LLC Purchases 12,409 Shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF $CGCB

Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 718,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,409 shares during the period. Capital Group Core Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF were worth $18,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 372,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,638,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,581,000.

Shares of CGCB opened at $26.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.21. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

