Regatta Capital Group LLC Invests $1.87 Million in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF $CGCV

Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 52.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 11,520 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 191.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 67,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,135,000.

Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF Stock Performance

CGCV opened at $30.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.41 and a 200 day moving average of $28.00. Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.93 and a fifty-two week high of $30.21.

Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.1092 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%.

The Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (CGCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns through investments in North American companies. CGCV was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

