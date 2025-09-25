Regatta Capital Group LLC Has $444,000 Stock Position in Global X Uranium ETF $URA

Regatta Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Militia Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Global X Uranium ETF Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $48.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.38 and its 200 day moving average is $33.42. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $51.39.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.