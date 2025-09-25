Regatta Capital Group LLC Has $349,000 Holdings in Target Corporation $TGT

Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,542 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2,530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter worth $32,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 951.4% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Target from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Target from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.48.

NYSE TGT opened at $88.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.43. Target Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.30 and a 52-week high of $161.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

