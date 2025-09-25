Regatta Capital Group LLC Grows Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVY opened at $141.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $144.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.2465 per share. This represents a $4.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

