Regatta Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,671 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF $ICSH

Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 45.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 54.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:ICSH opened at $50.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.65 and its 200 day moving average is $50.60. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $50.33 and a 52-week high of $50.77.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

