RB Global, Inc. $RBA Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,767,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 284,868 shares during the period. RB Global comprises 3.0% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $187,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of RB Global by 2.2% in the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 29,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of RB Global by 36.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global in the second quarter valued at about $864,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of RB Global by 17.6% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of RB Global by 3.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of RB Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of RB Global from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of RB Global from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of RB Global from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of RB Global from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RB Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $814,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,140. This represents a 22.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Thomas Steven Lewis sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $254,140.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,209 shares of company stock worth $6,090,521. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RB Global Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE RBA opened at $110.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.17. RB Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.08 and a 52-week high of $119.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. RB Global had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This is an increase from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.39%.

RB Global Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

