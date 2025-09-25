QuickFee (ASX:QFE) Insider Purchases A$102,000.00 in Stock

QuickFee Limited (ASX:QFE – Get Free Report) insider Michael McConnell acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of A$102,000.00.
QuickFee Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $37.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 571.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.12.
About QuickFee
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than QuickFee
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Cybersecurity Market Set to Double: This ETF Offers Exposure
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Downgraded But Not Done: 3 Stocks Ready for a Market Comeback
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Solana Beat BTC and ETH in Q3: These 3 Stocks Saw It Coming
Receive News & Ratings for QuickFee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickFee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.