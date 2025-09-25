Pure Cycle Corporation $PCYO Shares Sold by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,350 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Pure Cycle were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 2.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 60,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pure Cycle by 5.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Pure Cycle by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Pure Cycle by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Pure Cycle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. 51.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCYO opened at $10.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.33 million, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.33. Pure Cycle Corporation has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $14.63.

Pure Cycle ( NASDAQ:PCYO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 49.58% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Pure Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

