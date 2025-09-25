Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,752 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in PayPal were worth $30,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alhambra Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $288,801.18. Following the sale, the insider owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,235.37. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $265,282.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,279.68. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,607 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL stock opened at $67.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.33. The company has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

