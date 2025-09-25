Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $28,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after buying an additional 29,320 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Snowflake by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,081,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SNOW opened at $222.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $75.45 billion, a PE ratio of -53.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.91. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.71 and a 52 week high of $249.99.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 42.98%. Snowflake’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.47, for a total transaction of $11,148,356.86. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,184,645.32. This represents a 57.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 710,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total transaction of $163,652,829.01. Following the transaction, the director owned 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $38,144,398.29. The trade was a 81.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,774,140 shares of company stock worth $621,182,005 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.53.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

