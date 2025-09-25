Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,457 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C were worth $39,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 10.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 6.0% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in the second quarter worth about $29,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 71.4% in the second quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C alerts:

Insider Transactions at Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C

In other Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $89,979.60. Following the sale, the director owned 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $178,456.20. This represents a 33.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,651 shares of company stock worth $572,250 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FWONK. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group upped their target price on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FWONK

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $104.78 on Thursday. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a one year low of $74.34 and a one year high of $106.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.70. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.73 and a beta of 0.46.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C Profile

(Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWONK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.