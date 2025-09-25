Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $42.75 Million Holdings in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,496 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $42,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 286 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 285.4% in the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 78.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Starbucks from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $84.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Corporation has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

