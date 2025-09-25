Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $30.94 Million Stake in Aon plc $AON

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in AON were worth $30,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $402.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AON from $393.00 to $413.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $400.00 to $426.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 target price (up from $401.00) on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.69.

AON Price Performance

AON stock opened at $353.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $323.73 and a 52-week high of $412.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.85.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 50.91% and a net margin of 15.54%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. AON’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.