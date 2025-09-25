Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $30.65 Million Position in Barclays PLC $BCS

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,648,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 609,028 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Barclays were worth $30,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 14.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after buying an additional 43,607 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the first quarter valued at $697,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 8,088.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 882,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,549,000 after buying an additional 871,335 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 13.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 784,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after buying an additional 95,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 1,539.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BCS shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barclays Price Performance

Shares of BCS stock opened at $20.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The firm has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.14. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $21.22.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 22.11%.The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.1557 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 210.0%. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Stories

