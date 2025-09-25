Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 132,207 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,207 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $33,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at about $825,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 25,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 289,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,203,000 after acquiring an additional 47,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,892,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other news, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $263,115.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,973.64. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $115,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 311,645 shares in the company, valued at $17,956,984.90. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $623,115 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.07.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB stock opened at $62.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54. Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $44.56 and a one year high of $63.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.33 and its 200 day moving average is $58.61.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.50%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

