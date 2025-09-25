Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Director William Waddill Sells 4,000 Shares

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) Director William Waddill sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,602.50. This trade represents a 43.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Protagonist Therapeutics Price Performance

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $65.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 94.22 and a beta of 2.22. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.31 and a 12-month high of $66.70.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 8.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,415,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3,025.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 940,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,287,000 after buying an additional 909,998 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 218.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,092,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,369,000 after buying an additional 748,758 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,575,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,528,000 after buying an additional 675,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.36.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

