Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Director William Waddill Sells 4,000 Shares

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) Director William Waddill sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,602.50. This trade represents a 43.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $65.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 94.22 and a beta of 2.22. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.31 and a 12-month high of $66.70.
Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 8.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.36.
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.
