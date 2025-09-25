ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $138.59 and last traded at $138.31, with a volume of 2497154 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.72.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CPR Investments Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 14.9% during the first quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 5.1% during the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 64,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the first quarter worth about $17,880,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the first quarter worth about $16,301,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

