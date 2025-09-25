Postrock Partners LLC Sells 1,850 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Postrock Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,522 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises approximately 1.5% of Postrock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Postrock Partners LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,733 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,913 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,969 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 54,755 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $68.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.46 and its 200-day moving average is $75.09. The company has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $90.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 11.89%.Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.220 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.20%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

