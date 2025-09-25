Plancorp LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Plancorp LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,186.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,271,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,228,208,000 after purchasing an additional 47,286,837 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,144,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,624,660,000 after purchasing an additional 265,987 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,044,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,696 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,053,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,707,000 after purchasing an additional 31,261 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,969,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $791,808,000 after purchasing an additional 104,693 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $241.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $69.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.39 and its 200 day moving average is $212.92. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $247.18.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

