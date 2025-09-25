Phillips 66 $PSX Shares Sold by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 90,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sigmund L. Cornelius acquired 500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.55 per share, for a total transaction of $61,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 21,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,661,637.65. This trade represents a 2.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $593,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,980 shares in the company, valued at $5,262,300. The trade was a 10.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,910 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $136.50 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $91.01 and a twelve month high of $140.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $33.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSX. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.38.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

