Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,624,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 448,907 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $39,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $27,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $35,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.12.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $24.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.18. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $30.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

