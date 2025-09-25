Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1,282.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 618,117 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.12.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.3%

PFE opened at $24.07 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $30.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.18. The firm has a market cap of $136.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.