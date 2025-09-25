Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $16,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $179.56 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $190.00. The stock has a market cap of $425.98 billion, a PE ratio of 598.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 191,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $29,020,656.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,611.04. The trade was a 99.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 222,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $33,737,042.86. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,650,893.46. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,634,634 shares of company stock valued at $250,524,804. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.