Perennial Advisors LLC Sells 2,687 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Perennial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.04 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.04.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

