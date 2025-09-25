Perennial Advisors LLC Invests $227,000 in Aeva Technologies, Inc. $AEVA

Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEVA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Aeva Technologies by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 56.4% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 16,228,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,600,000 after buying an additional 5,849,249 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 27,345.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Aeva Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aeva Technologies by 29.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aeva Technologies

In related news, CFO Saurabh Sinha sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $2,132,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 810,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,806,764.30. The trade was a 16.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $2,690,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,134,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,713,167.60. The trade was a 8.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 818,822 shares of company stock valued at $13,961,215. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies Trading Down 11.0%

AEVA stock opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $911.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.00. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $38.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.67.

Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 287.71% and a negative net margin of 2,178.31%.The business had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AEVA. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Aeva Technologies from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

